Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,983 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $208.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. OTR Global cut shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.54.

Shares of DPZ traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.08. 5,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,470. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

