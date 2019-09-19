Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,339 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $11,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 82,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.95.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.35. The stock had a trading volume of 430,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $85.19 and a twelve month high of $140.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

