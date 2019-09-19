No BS Crypto (NOBS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,319.00

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $90,564.00 and approximately $6,319.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, No BS Crypto has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One No BS Crypto token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, CoinEx and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00208457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.01190710 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00094092 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018030 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020385 BTC.

No BS Crypto Token Profile

No BS Crypto launched on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com . No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

