NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Trading 3.5% Higher

NioCorp Developments Ltd (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) shot up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, 30,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 84,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

