Nexus (NXS) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $15.03 million and $211,673.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002315 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Binance.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,501,124 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

