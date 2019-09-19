NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

NexJ Systems Inc (TSE:NXJ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $0.84. NexJ Systems shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 800 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 million and a PE ratio of -2.75.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$4.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexJ Systems Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

