Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.0% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,007,252,000 after buying an additional 1,118,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,330,112,000 after purchasing an additional 605,419 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,743,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,844,343,000 after purchasing an additional 163,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,011,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,840,730,000 after acquiring an additional 62,742 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.38.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total transaction of $19,352,245.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774,727. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $386.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

