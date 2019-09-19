NEM (XEM) Price Hits $0.0462

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Coinbe and Exrates. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $415.54 million and $9.99 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEM Coin Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Koineks, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, YoBit, Coinbe, Indodax, Liquid, Zaif, B2BX, Exrates, Cryptomate, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Kryptono, COSS, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Huobi, BTC Trade UA, Bithumb, Kuna, CoinTiger, OKEx, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

