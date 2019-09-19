Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $201,000 Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in BRF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in BRF by 141.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in BRF by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BRF by 125.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BRF by 1,167.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. 23,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.76.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. BRF had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BBA Icatu Securities upgraded BRF from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

