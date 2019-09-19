Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in UDR were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 26.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,903,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,352,000 after buying an additional 397,275 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 1.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in UDR by 21.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in UDR by 15.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 361,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.41. 13,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on UDR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $452,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 193,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,728,468.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $149,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,929.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

