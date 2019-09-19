Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $273,000 Holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Michaels Companies by 126.1% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 56.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Michaels Companies during the first quarter worth $102,000.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Beryl Raff bought 6,700 shares of Michaels Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,517.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

MIK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 67,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,163. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. Michaels Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $18.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.