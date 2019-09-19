Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 871 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Invesco by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 168,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,871 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 68,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.73.

IVZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

