Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canon were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 5.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,328,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after buying an additional 126,705 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Canon by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Canon by 50.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 1,466.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAJ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.19. 4,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canon Inc has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Canon had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canon Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.599 per share. This is a boost from Canon’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Canon’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

