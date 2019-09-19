National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.49

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 627650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EYE. Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 target price on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $429.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.27 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $1,463,677.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Vision by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Vision by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,138,000 after buying an additional 192,289 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in National Vision by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Vision by 41.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,464,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,887,000 after buying an additional 1,010,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in National Vision by 269.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 169,526 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

