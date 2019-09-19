National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NYSE NSA opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $95.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.