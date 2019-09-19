National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Director Sells $433,597.56 in Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Director Donald M. Berwick sold 6,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $433,597.56.

NRC stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.42. 897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,866. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $68.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. National Research had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 124.11%. The company had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.26 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,920,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.