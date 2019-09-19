National Pension Service Sells 27,281 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,281 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Edison International worth $25,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,582,000 after acquiring an additional 320,556 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 20.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.1% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 208.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.50. The company had a trading volume of 559,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,168. Edison International has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average is $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.613 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.