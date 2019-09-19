National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

National Pension Service increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $27,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after acquiring an additional 204,374 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,355,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,191,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,896,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,202,000 after acquiring an additional 749,865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,615,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,936,000 after acquiring an additional 172,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,234,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,710,000 after acquiring an additional 251,218 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.40. 405,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,779. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.17. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $63.14 and a one year high of $92.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $342,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $495,777.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

