National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Total System Services worth $29,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Total System Services by 119.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSS. Guggenheim cut Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen cut Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price target on Total System Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

In related news, CEO M Troy Woods sold 141,236 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total transaction of $19,929,811.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,147,996.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 13,830 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $1,848,102.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,019.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,587 shares of company stock valued at $27,376,564 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TSS remained flat at $$133.27 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $142.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Total System Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

