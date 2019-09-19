National Pension Service Grows Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,913 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Tyson Foods worth $33,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,434,000 after acquiring an additional 278,988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.64. The stock had a trading volume of 696,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $94.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

