National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL)

National Pension Service raised its position in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.07% of Dell worth $24,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,949,000. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $53.32. 50,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.69. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.32 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Dell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

In other Dell news, insider Allison Dew sold 22,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $1,321,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marius Haas sold 172,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $9,045,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,815,812 shares of company stock worth $249,438,302 in the last 90 days. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

