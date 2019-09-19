National Pension Service Acquires 41,739 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 883,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 41,739 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Twitter worth $30,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Twitter by 14.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 379,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 47,259 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Twitter by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 92.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 154,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 74,227 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $146,268.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,079 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 235,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,866,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWTR. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.