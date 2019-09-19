National Pension Service Acquires 2,950 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $26,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP traded up $6.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $597.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,895. The business has a 50-day moving average of $607.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.50. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.34. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $315.85 and a 1 year high of $639.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $343.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on CoStar Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on CoStar Group from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.60.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.50, for a total value of $4,364,323.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.64, for a total value of $15,219,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,109 shares of company stock valued at $28,803,346. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

