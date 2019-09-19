N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $119.15

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $119.15 and traded as high as $113.50. N Brown Group shares last traded at $112.30, with a volume of 150,926 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWNG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on N Brown Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. N Brown Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 141.25 ($1.85).

Get N Brown Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.