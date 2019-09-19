Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,967 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Mylan worth $20,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Mylan by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,397,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 390,259 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its position in Mylan by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 548,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after acquiring an additional 92,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Mylan by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 99,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mylan by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,727,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,045,000 after purchasing an additional 185,078 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mylan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 969,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,721. Mylan NV has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Coury acquired 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,171.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 947,194 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,711.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Mark acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $83,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 83,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,752. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Mylan in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.03.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.