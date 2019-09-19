Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) Insider Julie Morrison Buys 22,000 Shares

Myer Holdings Ltd (ASX:MYR) insider Julie Morrison purchased 22,000 shares of Myer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,420.00 ($9,517.73).

Shares of MYR stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting A$0.61 ($0.43). 1,553,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.96. Myer Holdings Ltd has a one year low of A$0.36 ($0.26) and a one year high of A$0.74 ($0.52). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33.

About Myer

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. The company offers products in various categories that include women's wear; men's wear; youth wear; children's wear; intimate apparel; beauty, fragrance, and cosmetics; homewares; electrical goods; toys; footwear, handbags, and accessories; and general merchandise.

