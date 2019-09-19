MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MTS Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MTS Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MTS Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in MTS Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 68,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in MTS Systems by 87.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

MTS Systems stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. MTS Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. MTS Systems had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. MTS Systems’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

MTSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.