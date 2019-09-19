Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PMMAF. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $73.50 on Monday. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $609.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.17.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.