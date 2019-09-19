Monolith Price Reaches $0.42 (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Monolith token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00004048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. In the last week, Monolith has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $12.92 million and approximately $736.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.41 or 0.05272561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001120 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,025,344 tokens. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Livecoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.