Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Stake Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,114,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,213,000 after buying an additional 1,152,294 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,710,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,047,000 after buying an additional 451,318 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 441,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after buying an additional 274,533 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,540,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,289,000 after buying an additional 255,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,731.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after buying an additional 211,621 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $103,915.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TAP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 357,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,747. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

