Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Mogo Finance Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mogo Finance Technology.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOGO. Mackie set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mogo Finance Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Mogo Finance Technology stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,751. The company has a market cap of $84.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. Mogo Finance Technology has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

