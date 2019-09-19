MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,703.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 173,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after acquiring an additional 138,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 84,717 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,093.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 46,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 993.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $148.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,711. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.72. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $112.15 and a 1 year high of $151.35.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

