MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

SPR traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $86.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.03.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

