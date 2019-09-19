MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,788,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,749,000 after acquiring an additional 106,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,785,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,159,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49,948 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,107,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after buying an additional 87,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.85.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.88. 16,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $70.27 and a one year high of $110.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.