MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDIV. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 72,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 73,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDIV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.13. 109,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,066. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.