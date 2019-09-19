MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,392 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 806.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 17,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total value of $1,976,960.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,649.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 182,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $19,970,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $96.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.67. 12,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.08. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.53%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

