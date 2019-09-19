Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,718 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.96% of Minerals Technologies worth $36,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $344,341.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,649.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

MTX stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.22. 2,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,198. Minerals Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

