Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (OTCMKTS:MEEC)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.12. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 134,193 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 million.

About Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.