Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $24,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $22,800.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $22,000.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $55,500.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $59,000.00.

NASDAQ TYME traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $179.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.37. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TYME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tyme Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 1,066.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.