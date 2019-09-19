MFA FINANCIA 7.50% SRS B CUM RED PRF (NYSE:MFA.PB) Trading Down 0.1%

MFA FINANCIA 7.50% SRS B CUM RED PRF (NYSE:MFA.PB)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.37, 13,045 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 14,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINANCIA 7.50% SRS B CUM RED PRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINANCIA 7.50% SRS B CUM RED PRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.