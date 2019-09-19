Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $546.31

Shares of Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $546.31 and traded as high as $632.00. Meggitt shares last traded at $631.00, with a volume of 1,725,033 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on MGGT. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meggitt from GBX 689 ($9.00) to GBX 711 ($9.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meggitt from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Meggitt from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 589.10 ($7.70).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 609.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 546.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 5.55 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Meggitt’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other Meggitt news, insider Philip Ernest Green sold 137,330 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 523 ($6.83), for a total value of £718,235.90 ($938,502.42).

About Meggitt (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

