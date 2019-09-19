Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 377.25 ($4.93).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDC shares. HSBC cut their price target on Mediclinic International from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target (down previously from GBX 410 ($5.36)) on shares of Mediclinic International in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mediclinic International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of LON:MDC traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 349.60 ($4.57). The company had a trading volume of 595,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Mediclinic International has a twelve month low of GBX 288.30 ($3.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 477.50 ($6.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 329.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 323.41.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

