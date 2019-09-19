Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Sells 2,890 Shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shotspotter were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Shotspotter by 22,700.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Shotspotter during the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Shotspotter during the first quarter worth $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Shotspotter by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shotspotter by 3.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Shotspotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Shotspotter from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.51. 1,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,509. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $311.61 million, a P/E ratio of -102.12 and a beta of 2.68. Shotspotter Inc has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $64.90.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shotspotter Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

