Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Buys 752 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Smart Global were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Smart Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Smart Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Smart Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Smart Global by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 714,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 281,511 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Smart Global news, insider Stephen C. Dow purchased 17,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $537,187.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kiwan Kim sold 7,084 shares of Smart Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $225,058.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,551 shares of company stock valued at $357,998. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGH. BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Smart Global to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.24. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Smart Global had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

