Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $781.22

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $781.22 and traded as low as $705.00. Mattioli Woods shares last traded at $715.00, with a volume of 11,176 shares.

MTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Mattioli Woods from GBX 849 ($11.09) to GBX 822 ($10.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 763.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 781.22. The company has a market cap of $191.57 million and a PE ratio of 23.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.67 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $6.33. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

About Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

