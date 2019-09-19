Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mastercard by 14.8% during the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 49.8% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 45.4% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,137,000 after acquiring an additional 50,425 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 961,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,226,000 after acquiring an additional 46,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 38.9% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 208,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,167,000 after acquiring an additional 58,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.81. The company had a trading volume of 151,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,617. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $293.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $4,323,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,030,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,479,075,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,457 shares of company stock valued at $40,747,113. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

