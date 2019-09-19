Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 543 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,771,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 67.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 31,586 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $238,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,801 shares of company stock worth $1,158,532 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.89. 186,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.07. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $105.26. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.30.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

