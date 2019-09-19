Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

SBGI traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.36. 33,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBGI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, COO Steven M. Marks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $161,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David D. Smith purchased 395,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,764,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.