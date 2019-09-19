Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 62,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 451,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,270,000 after purchasing an additional 69,257 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,113. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09.

