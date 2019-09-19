Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 2,150 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 205,492 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11,520.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 91,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 90,436 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.35. 1,407,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,946. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $37.52.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

